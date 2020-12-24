DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth $527,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth $2,260,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth $245,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth $43,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $1,222,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.04.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Raymond James boosted their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

