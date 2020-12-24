Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) (LON:SEC) Shares Gap Down to $228.00

Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) (LON:SEC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $228.00, but opened at $220.08. Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) shares last traded at $223.00, with a volume of 14,796 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £144.08 million and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 195.24.

In other Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) news, insider Josephine Dixon bought 10,000 shares of Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £20,300 ($26,522.08).

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

