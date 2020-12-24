Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $732,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $134.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $136.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average of $118.26.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,071,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,457 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCII. Northcoast Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

