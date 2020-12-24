SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.43

SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.43 and last traded at C$13.40, with a volume of 14936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -112.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.31.

SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$419.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$412.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

