Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.33

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 131602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

RIOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 3.15.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 276.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 632,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 333,644 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 80,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

