DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.35

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.35 and last traded at $115.17, with a volume of 1027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 142.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,506,000 after buying an additional 1,428,625 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 1,263.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 63.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after buying an additional 306,617 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $23,758,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $23,972,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

