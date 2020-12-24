Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post $346.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.00 million and the highest is $351.00 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $340.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.60 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

