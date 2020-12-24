Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 270 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth $22,065,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 35.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,350,000 after acquiring an additional 121,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 112,602 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 60.0% during the second quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 143,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 53,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth $4,105,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $182.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.25. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $186.23.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $50,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total transaction of $3,114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

