Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 270 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth $22,065,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 35.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,350,000 after acquiring an additional 121,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 112,602 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 60.0% during the second quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 143,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 53,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth $4,105,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of APPF stock opened at $182.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.25. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $186.23.
Several research analysts recently commented on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.
In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $50,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total transaction of $3,114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
