Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after buying an additional 1,767,534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,990,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,876.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,041,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,176,000 after purchasing an additional 988,532 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,173,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,197,000 after purchasing an additional 847,496 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.49. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

