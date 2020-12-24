Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $268,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 91.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Guardant Health by 121.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after purchasing an additional 833,174 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Guardant Health by 140.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 937,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,074,000 after purchasing an additional 548,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 162.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 703,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 435,520 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $8,303,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,570,412 shares in the company, valued at $284,570,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $57,157.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $550,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,150,787 shares of company stock worth $723,936,572 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $138.65.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

