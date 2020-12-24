California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 116 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,261,000 after purchasing an additional 62,704 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 55,083 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 43,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $110.68 on Thursday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $132.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.68.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LGIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

