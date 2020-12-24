Salvo John T. Santo Sells 17,144 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 17,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $754,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $1,120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 105.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,222,000.

Several analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.