Susan L. Decker Sells 1,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $361.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.52.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

