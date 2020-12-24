Jesse Grant Eisler Sells 10,000 Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 461,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,100.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jesse Grant Eisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $167,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

FUV opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $474.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 2.96. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

