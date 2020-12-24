VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,627 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 72.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,946,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,670 shares of company stock worth $8,065,401. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $214.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.31. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

