Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,349 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Enbridge by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Enbridge by 27.6% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. TD Securities reduced their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

