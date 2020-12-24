Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $554,295.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.58, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $56.65.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

