Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $26,000 Investment in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sensient Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of SXT opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $75.30.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $323.57 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

