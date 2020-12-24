Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 551 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TELUS by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,185,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,425,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TELUS by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,389,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,986 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,226,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,291 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TU. National Bank Financial upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

TELUS stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

