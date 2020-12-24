Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $307,000 in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on E shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Societe Generale upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

