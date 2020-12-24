Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,851 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in EnerSys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EnerSys by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in EnerSys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENS. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

