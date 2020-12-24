Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 812,576 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 703,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,375,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 108,380 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 10.5% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 188,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

In other news, President Nik Singhal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,671.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 98,350 shares of company stock worth $259,557. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

