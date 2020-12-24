Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Boosted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 52.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 858 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 318,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $73,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,573 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 21,244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,283,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $300.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.34, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $307.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.10.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.38.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

