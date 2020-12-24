Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1,822.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 282,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,180,000 after buying an additional 268,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 52.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 178,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after purchasing an additional 161,946 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $9,630,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 223.1% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

