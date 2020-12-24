HM Payson & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,875 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.62. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $166.23.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $24,122,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,432,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 745,906 shares of company stock valued at $88,922,927.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

