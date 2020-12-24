HM Payson & Co. Purchases 740 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 370.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,045,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ stock opened at $230.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.06 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $243.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $18,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,456,949.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,144,166 shares of company stock worth $227,984,571. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

