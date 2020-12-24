The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,804,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after acquiring an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.48.

NYSE GS opened at $256.45 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $260.85. The company has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

