HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,065,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $41.70 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $47.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

