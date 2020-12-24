Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by LVZ Advisors Inc.

LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

Microsoft stock opened at $221.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

