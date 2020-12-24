HM Payson & Co. Has $96,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 692,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,679,000. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

