ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) Shares Gap Down to $12.60

ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $12.00. ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 1,874,109 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £32.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74.

ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1.69) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -3.3900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, anti-infectives, metabolism, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

