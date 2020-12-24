Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) Shares Gap Down to $918.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $918.00, but opened at $880.00. Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) shares last traded at $880.18, with a volume of 1,860 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 868.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 724.85. The firm has a market cap of £166.02 million and a P/E ratio of 7.97.

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) Company Profile (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

