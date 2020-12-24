Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF.L) (LON:MACF) Shares Gap Up to $85.30

Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF.L) (LON:MACF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.30, but opened at $89.00. Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF.L) shares last traded at $86.76, with a volume of 82,046 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £138.37 million and a PE ratio of 14.80.

In related news, insider Ivor Gray acquired 11,816 shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,043.60 ($13,122.03).

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

