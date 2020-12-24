Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) (LON:GWI) Shares Gap Down to $7.20

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) (LON:GWI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $6.75. Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 2,080 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.35 million and a PE ratio of 29.54.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) Company Profile (LON:GWI)

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

