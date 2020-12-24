$630.64 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report $630.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $612.25 million to $653.81 million. Copart posted sales of $575.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Copart by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Copart by 35.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $123.35 on Thursday. Copart has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

