Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,539,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $22,085,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 350.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 122,159 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after acquiring an additional 62,296 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCMP stock opened at $140.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $174.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.78.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

