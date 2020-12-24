Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 11,481 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 23.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 498,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 95,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $943.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

