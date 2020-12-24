Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 155,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $488,880.00.

Shares of MYOV opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,134 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,827,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 463,570 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 448,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 486,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 265,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

