Glenn Willis Purchases 243,549 Shares of Elanor Investors Group (ENN.AX) (ASX:ENN) Stock

Elanor Investors Group (ENN.AX) (ASX:ENN) insider Glenn Willis bought 243,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.19 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$290,066.86 ($207,190.61).

Glenn Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Glenn Willis bought 2,000,000 shares of Elanor Investors Group (ENN.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$2,650,000.00 ($1,892,857.14).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Elanor Investors Group (ENN.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -190.00%.

Elanor Investors Group (ENN.AX) Company Profile

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

