Robert Earl Dickson Buys 23,628 Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Robert Earl Dickson bought 23,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$316,612.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,612.84.

Robert Earl Dickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Robert Earl Dickson sold 23,628 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total transaction of C$313,234.03.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$13.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -6.72. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$7.39 and a 52 week high of C$21.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.96.

HR.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

