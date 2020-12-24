Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $1,178,057.52 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,929.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Monday, October 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $27,134.10.

Upwork stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.81 and a beta of 1.56. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 291.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.