Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deluxe by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Deluxe by 5.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deluxe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 20.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLX shares. TheStreet upgraded Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deluxe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

