Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 820 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,793 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,534,000 after buying an additional 512,812 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,040,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,279,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $19.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. Research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRG. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

