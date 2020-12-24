Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 10,985 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 94.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.20.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,911.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIO stock opened at $574.42 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $648.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $576.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.38.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.