Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 10,985 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 94.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.20.
BIO stock opened at $574.42 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $648.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $576.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.38.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.
