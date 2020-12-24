AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,645,484 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645,484 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of M. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $493,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $222,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 23.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.0% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE:M opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.