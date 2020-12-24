Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,792.18.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,728.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,843.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,763.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,574.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.