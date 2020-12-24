HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. HMS has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

