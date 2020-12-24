CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 146.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 347,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 127,697 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 95,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

