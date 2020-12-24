Strs Ohio Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 1,002.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth $214,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Covetrus by 162.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 165,733 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Covetrus by 38.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $230,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $31.49 on Thursday. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVET. TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $69,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,391.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $396,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $850,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

