Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,975,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,343,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,195,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $305.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE).

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.